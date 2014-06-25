WordPress Version Control with Git
WordPress
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.
By Jeff Smith,
You WordPress site should be version controlled! Take a look at using Git with WordPress, try out VersionPress, or investigate your host's Git options.
By Shaumik Daityari,
In this article, we take a close look at a project called VersionPress, a WordPress plugin that brings version control to your WordPress development.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Revisr is a WordPress plugin that provides you with version control features within WordPress. In this article, we cover the basics of how to use Revisr.
By Chris Burgess,
Currently under development, VersionPress is a WordPress Plugin that will keep track of every change, completely version controlled using Git.