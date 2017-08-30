ux best practises

How to Design Your Video Player with UX in Mind
By Michiel Mulders,
Choosing an online video player? Building one? Wait! It's not just about looks. Learn about cool UX features now available, and why they're so important.
By Joe Natoli,
Joe Natoli looks behind the scenes to discover the real cause behind most UX issues, finding that it's not lack of staff, awareness or expertise, but something a whole lot deeper: misalignment of individual intent — personal, organizational and political. Here's what you can do about it.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz exposes five common myths about data-driven design that cause designers to overlook user-related data that's critical for effective UX.
By John Stevens,
John Stevens talks about how Amazon is breaking records when it comes to conversions, and what you can do about your own UX to mirror their success.