A Deep Dive into User Research Methods
By Mark Seabridge,
Mark Seabridge provides an overview of the fundamentals for each of the most commonly used user research methods, providing direction on when to use them — and more importantly, why.
By Mark Seabridge,
Mark Seabridge provides an overview of the fundamentals for each of the most commonly used user research methods, providing direction on when to use them — and more importantly, why.
By Jodie Moule,
Jodie Moule tells the story of how she came to launch her successful Cook app, and how user research was all-important in making it the best app it could be.
By Luke Hay,
Luke Hay explains the analytics-first methodology and how to conduct user research by using the tools provided by Google Analytics.
By Luke Hay,
There’s a lot of data available in your analytics package that will help build up your knowledge of who’s visiting your website.
By Emma Howell,
In this section, we’re going to run through 10 concepts. These form the basic building blocks of effective user research design.
By Emma Howell,
Once you’ve decided who you want to include in the research, you’ll need a way to ensure that you’re actually getting those people.
By Luke Hay,
Designers can look at Analytics as tools for marketers and SEO people. Luke shows us how design is about understanding, and understanding is about data.