Emma Howell
Emma Howell is a User Experience Consultant at cxpartners. She has been a research specialist for 10 years, beginning her career in academia before moving into UX. Emma loves designing products and services that are intuitive and enjoyable to use.
Emma's articles
Understanding the Core Concepts of User Research
Design & UX
By Emma Howell,
In this section, we’re going to run through 10 concepts. These form the basic building blocks of effective user research design.
How to Conduct User Research: Getting the Right People
Design & UX
By Emma Howell,
Once you’ve decided who you want to include in the research, you’ll need a way to ensure that you’re actually getting those people.