Why Is a String Called a String?
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know the history of the "string" in computation stretches back all the way to 1944? Come learn why strings are strings, and where they come from!
By Vova Feldman,
Vova Feldman explains how his company tackled the problem of converting URLs into unique 64bit integers to achieve optimum MySQL performance while querying