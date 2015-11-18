Family CRMs, Guzzle Wrappers and PHP Machine Learning? Sourcehunt!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this sourcehunt, we present PHP machine learning, a CRM that helps you track personal relationships, a wrapper to make Guzzle usable again, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This time, we look at a package that lets us interactively add code to Laravel from the command line, an image drawing package, and much more.
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've gained the magical ability to make our own game servers, knowledgebases, and social networks. Join us in contributing!
By Josh Marchello,
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt, we've found a lot of Laravel and/or JSON focused packages. It's an interesting combo which led us to our newest "app idea of the month"!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Sourcehunt Feb, apart from promoting really interesting open source repos, now also features an app idea of the month, worth a fortune. Check it out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's January's Sourcehunt with 7 new libs/packages to keep and eye on or to contribute to. Use open source? Give back by helping out!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This year's final Sourcehunt deals with some packages and libraries that have potential and inertia, but never really got critical mass. Let's change that!
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt we're featuring packages dealing with regex, hardcore math, mini-CMS, ORMs, and more! Come get your Github contributions going!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This sourcehunt features a PHP-7 only alternative to Laravel, input validation, HPKP, strict PHP object signatures, and more.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
By Elio Qoshi,
In the first emerging tech edition of Sourcehunt, we look at open source projects on virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet of Things!
By Elio Qoshi,
April's Sourcehunt brings two Open Source goliaths. How would you like to add Fedora and/or Mozilla to your design portfolio?
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this edition of sourcehunt, we look at cron managers for PHP, a Laravel Hackathon starter kit, a PHP-GUI package that lets you do desktop-PHP, and more
By Bruno Skvorc,
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio is back with another selection of great open source projects that are crying out for a touch of design love. Can you be their saviour?
By Elio Qoshi,
Sometimes the most wonderful creations die for want of a tiny bit of design love. Maybe you can make the difference?
By Bruno Skvorc,
This month's sourcehunt promotes social network toolkits, command line interface menus, microframeworks, PHP extension managers, and more!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the latest edition of Sourcehunt, we look at encryption/decryption, validation, payments, a new CMS, background jobs, and much more - come contribute!