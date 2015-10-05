smartwatches

Front-End Development in an Internet of Things World
HTML & CSS
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at how the Internet of Things may affect front-end web development in the coming years and how to plan ahead.
Patrick Catanzariti provides guidance on using the new Pebble Dictation API with a demo that sends dictated messages to Slack via IFTTT.
Patrick Catanzariti provides an overview of various smartwatch platforms available for developers in 2015.