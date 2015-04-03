Rapid IoT Development with the relayr Android App and SDK
Mobile
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Proto Android App from relayr for rapid IoT development with SDKs available in many popular programming languages.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the Proto Android App from relayr for rapid IoT development with SDKs available in many popular programming languages.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Our intro post to the world of IoT and PHP - a list of resources to get started with, and sites to buy electronic components from!
By Paula Green,
Paula Green demonstrates how to use the Android sensor API in your applications to monitor accelerometer and location.