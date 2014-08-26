sass variables

Sass Theming with Configuration Files
Blogs
By Adam Onishi,
Adam Onishi shows us how he's recently been creating a configuration file for theming with Sass.
By Adam Onishi,
Adam Onishi shows us how he's recently been creating a configuration file for theming with Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach walk us through a complex Sass mixin that will generate CSS that scales across media query breakpoints to ease development.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green shows us some great Sass features you might not have used when starting developing using the language.
By Daniel Imms,
Daniel Imms takes a look at why native CSS variables will have an edge over what can be done with variables in preprocessors like Sass.