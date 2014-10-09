Sass Extends

The Benefits of Inheritance via @extend in Sass
HTML & CSS
By David Nguyen,
How web developers can use Sass' @extend feature to make their CSS cleaner, well-structured, and easier to maintain.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo gives reason why we should avoid the @extend directive in Sass for better comprehension of the code we write.
By James Steinbach,
James takes a practical look at inconsistencies between Sass 3.4 and the newly released LibSass 3.0
By M. David Green,
M. David Green shows us some great Sass features you might not have used when starting developing using the language.