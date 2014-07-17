sass colors

Managing Color Values with Sass
Blogs
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at using Sass Maps and functions to help with managing CSS color values, with a demo you can try out.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at using Sass Maps and functions to help with managing CSS color values, with a demo you can try out.
By Alexander Futekov,
Alexander Futekov looks at why you should be using HSB colors and how to create a Sass function to implement them just like other color function values.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at using Sass to automate the process of building a color palette from a single color.