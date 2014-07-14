10 Web Developer Resumé Tweaks to Get More Interviews
By Andrew Stetsenko,
Not landing as many job interviews as you hoped? Learn these ten simple resumé tweaks that will improve your chances of getting a developer job interview.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips and tricks on how to help software developers get a job, including ways to think outside the box and take control of the process.
By SitePoint Offers,
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias takes a look at the pressing issues in our forums including JS, .NET, Microsoft, pair programming, browsers, mobile dev.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A professional LinkedIn profile is hugely important. But what makes a profile stand out? What should be included, and what left out? Here's a guide.