Functional Programming with Phunkie: Building a PHP JSON Parser
PHP
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By M. David Green,
M. David Green demonstrates the powerful, but dizzying concept of recursion by refactoring normal for and while loops to use functions that call themselves.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc explains the @each Laravel Blade construct and uses it to build recursive partials that print out infinitely nested trees of data. See how!