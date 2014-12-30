How to Build Push Notifications for Web Applications
Web
By Olga Petrova,
In this article, I'll show you how to make your existing web applications even better than before by adding native-like notifications.
By Yazid Hanifi,
Yazid adds real-time notifications to a simple blog CMS built on Laravel using only Laravel Echo and Pusher. Follow users and get notified when they post!
By Charles Muzonzini,
By Daniel Sipos,
A tutorial by Danny Sipos on pushing the status/events of your website to your phone by means of a service/app called Pushover
By Dave Albert,
Recent Developments in Android and iOS have increased the potential of Push Notifications. Dave Albert explores the possibilities.