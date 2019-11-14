Learn End-to-end Testing with Puppeteer
JavaScript
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces four types of app testing, and shows how to use Puppeteer to perform end-to-end testing on an application.
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam introduces four types of app testing, and shows how to use Puppeteer to perform end-to-end testing on an application.
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam shows how to use Puppeteer to take website screenshots, to create a PDF of any website, and to programmatically sign in to Facebook.