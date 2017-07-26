How to Build and Structure a Node.js MVC Application
JavaScript
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
By James Kolce, Nilson Jacques,
Nilson and James show how to build a basic Node.js note-taking app using MVC architecture and Hapi.js, SQLite, Sequelize.js and Pug.
By James Hibbard,
Pug is an HTML preprocessor with lots of great features to speed up writing HTML. James Hibbard walks through basic syntax, some practical examples, and advanced features by building a simple Node/Express project.
By Chris Erwin,
Chris Erwin shows how to build a simple web app using Elemeno, a headless CMS, and a typical Node.js development stack.