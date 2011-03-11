10 Projects to Get You to Your First Dev Job in 2020
JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
James outlines the skills that will help you land your first dev job, suggesting 10 projects you can build to get started.
By James Hibbard,
James outlines the skills that will help you land your first dev job, suggesting 10 projects you can build to get started.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu demonstrates how to plan your web dev projects, making them an iterative process and breaking large problems into small bite-size pieces.
By Yaphi Berhanu,
Yaphi Berhanu explains why trying to learn JavaScript by working on projects can be misguided, and offers tips on a better approach.
By Nilson Jacques,
Let's share some of the many unusual and interesting JavaScript projects out there and help to inspire each other to build new and exciting things.
By Karn Broad,
By John Tabita,
By Miles Burke,