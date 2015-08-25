Beyond Rails Abstractions: A Dive into Database Internals
Ruby
By David Bush,
David Bush discusses the importance of understanding core functionality in Rails, showing how indexes work and how to implement a database by yourself.
By Reza Lavarian,
M. Lavaryen explains the Blackfire profiler in depth and demonstrates its use on a simple script, laying the groundwork for further exploration on your end!
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi reviews Firefox 40's new performance tools, optimizations for Windows 10, malware protection and add-on signing.