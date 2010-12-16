Chris has been involved with PHP and its community for about eight years now, most of that running his site, PHPDeveloper.org - a site devoted to bringing the most up-to-date, informative news and community happenings to the forefront and, more recently, Joind.in, a community conference feedback service. He’s a co-organizer of his local PHP user group(DallasPHP), a Zend Certified Engineer and currently works developing web applications and APIs for a large hosting company in Dallas, Tx.