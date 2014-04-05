There’s a Gender Extension for PHP
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know PHP has an extension for determining genders of first names? It's quite pointless on all levels, and still in the core manual. Weird!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Did you know PHP has an extension for determining genders of first names? It's quite pointless on all levels, and still in the core manual. Weird!
By Younes Rafie,
Is it possible to have static type hints in PHP 5 without PHP 7 or HHVM? Yes - with the Augmented Types extension from Box!
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren demonstrates some advanced PHP extension development with the PHP-CPP library and C++
By Taylor Ren,
Taylor Ren continues with his C++ tutorial on developing PHP extensions through PHP-CPP