What’s New and Exciting in PHP 7.1?
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
Younes quickly goes through some of the most exciting PHP 7.1 updates - come see what's new in this not-major-not-minor new version!
By Bruno Skvorc,
See how easy it is to set up PHP 7 servers with both Laravel Forge and a manual DigitalOcean setup!
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.