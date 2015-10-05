paint effects

Prisma: The Rise and Fall and Rise of the One-Trick-Pony Filter
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Kelsey Bryant,
The world is not flat! Or doesn't have to be. Kelsey gets your imagination bubbling with some design employing beautifully loose watercolor tones.