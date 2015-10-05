Web Trends 2015: Brush up on the Watercolor Design Trend
Design & UX
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Fine art and graphic design meet with this painterly approach. Both whimsical and feminine, the faux watercolor trend is the perfect way to give your design a more personalized touch. It’s a style that’s perfect for boutiques and creative businesses looking for something a little outside the standard ‘flat color’ look.
We’ve gathered together some of our favorite print and online designs that rock this texturized wash. Enjoy!
“Solo” book cover by The Heads of State
Tide Retreat business cards by Bland Designs
The Great Catering Co. by Strategy Design & Advertising
Reverie Creative logo by ∞ Ines ∞
Encens website by Julary Nguyen (via Behance)
Run Wild Photography logo by S A V
Holli Thompson business cards (via Viewers Like You)
Olvi Cider by Bond (via BP&O)
Website for Koa
Nomad Food Co. logo by sanjar
Greta Madline business cards (via Daily Inspiration)
“Subway Haiku” book cover by gcano
Evolution Fresh by Hornall Anderson (via The Dieline)
“2013 Year in Review” infographic by Lauren Ledbetter
Have any favorites getting in on the watercolor design trend? Share them in the comments!
Republished with permission from the 99designs Designer Blog.
Kelsey is 99designs' Designer Marketing Manager. Born and raised in a small town in Connecticut, she moved to San Francisco in 2009 with a degree in Strategic Communications from Elon University. When she’s not working with the designer community, you can find her exploring the city, taking weekend road trips, and soaking up that California sunshine.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns