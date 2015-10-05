Web Trends 2015: Brush up on the Watercolor Design Trend

Fine art and graphic design meet with this painterly approach. Both whimsical and feminine, the faux watercolor trend is the perfect way to give your design a more personalized touch. It’s a style that’s perfect for boutiques and creative businesses looking for something a little outside the standard ‘flat color’ look.

We’ve gathered together some of our favorite print and online designs that rock this texturized wash. Enjoy!



“Solo” book cover by The Heads of State



Tide Retreat business cards by Bland Designs



The Great Catering Co. by Strategy Design & Advertising



Reverie Creative logo by ∞ Ines ∞



Encens website by Julary Nguyen (via Behance)



Run Wild Photography logo by S A V



Holli Thompson business cards (via Viewers Like You)

Olvi Cider by Bond (via BP&O)



Website for Koa



Nomad Food Co. logo by sanjar



Greta Madline business cards (via Daily Inspiration)



“Subway Haiku” book cover by gcano



Evolution Fresh by Hornall Anderson (via The Dieline)



“2013 Year in Review” infographic by Lauren Ledbetter

Have any favorites getting in on the watercolor design trend? Share them in the comments!

Republished with permission from the 99designs Designer Blog.