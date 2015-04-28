MySQL Docker

Docker and Dockerfiles Made Easy!
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.