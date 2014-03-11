modular css

Working with BEM at Scale — Advice From Top Developers
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti spoke to some experienced front-end developers to get their views on how to deal with the popular BEM CSS methodology on large scale projects.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti spoke to some experienced front-end developers to get their views on how to deal with the popular BEM CSS methodology on large scale projects.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.
By Louis Lazaris,
em units in css are a powerful feature to have in your toolbox. This post introduces how they work with a practical use-case in the form of a demo.
By Jon Cuthbert,
Jon Cuthbert presents a simple approach to CSS class naming, building on methodologies like OOCSS, BEM, and others popular methods.
By Brad Barrow,
Bootstrap is a great tool but it produces awful code that is difficult to read and maintain. We'll use Sass to make Bootstrap classes easier to maintain.