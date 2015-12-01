6 Ways to Improve Long-Scroll Mobile Websites
Design & UX
By Abbas Rajani,
Abbas Rajani shows us how to offer users a better mobile UX by optimizing the layout and content of long-scrolling mobile websites.
By Abbas Rajani,
Abbas Rajani shows us how to offer users a better mobile UX by optimizing the layout and content of long-scrolling mobile websites.
By Jerry Cao,
Cards, one-pagers, minimalism.. Jerry Cao has talked to designers and put together the definitive list of important web design trends of 2015.