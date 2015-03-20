learn to code

How to Learn Programming Languages Faster
Web
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips on how to stay relevant, master in-demand technologies and boost your productivity with more efficient learning.
By John Sonmez,
John Sonmez offers tips on how to stay relevant, master in-demand technologies and boost your productivity with more efficient learning.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine surfaces the best discussions from our forums, including a look at keeping code clean, and an inside look at the next Wikipedia