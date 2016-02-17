Easy AngularJS Authentication with Auth0
JavaScript
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to use Auth0 (a universal identity platform) to add authentication to an API & send authenticated requests to it from an Angular app.
By Ado Kukic,
Ado Kukic shows how to use Auth0 (a universal identity platform) to add authentication to an API & send authenticated requests to it from an Angular app.
By Kassandra Perch,
Kassandra Perch looks at JSON Web Tokens (JWTs) and how to use them effectively to secure your Internet of Things devices and services.
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an entire API-only application with the Laravel API Boilerplate project (JWT edition) for creating and editing book wishlists!