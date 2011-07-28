JSON parsing online

Functional Programming with Phunkie: Building a PHP JSON Parser
PHP
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By Marcello Duarte,
Marcello Duarte explains how we can use functional programming to build a JSON parser from scratch in PHP! Join us in exploring advanced PHP!
By Sam Deering,
10 online JSON tools very useful for developing with jQuery & JSON data. Including online JSON parser, online JSON validator, online JSON to XML conversion.