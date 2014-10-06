javascript style guide

Up and Running with ESLint — the Pluggable JavaScript Linter
JavaScript
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
By Francesco Iovine,
What is a style guide? Do AngularJS projects need one, and why? Which are the most popular AngularJS style guides? Francesco Iovine explains all.
By Jani Hartikainen,
How do you and your team ensure the quality of your code? Jani Hartikainen examines four JavaScript linting tools and weighs up the pros and cons of each.
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris lists 20 useful, style guides, tools, cheat sheets, and more for various tools and technologies in front-end development.