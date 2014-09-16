Creating Custom UI Components & Live Rendering
By Joyce Echessa,
Joyce Echessa talks through the changes in XCode 6 that mean Interface Builder now allows you to edit custom controls and see them rendered live.
By Joyce Echessa,
Apple have introduced new tools for building adaptive interfaces in iOS 8. They are very thorough but offer great potential. Joyce Echessa shows us more.
By Julius Parishy,
Swift's type system is designed to enforce strict rules for our code. Sometimes we need to utilise legacy C libraries, we look at best practises for this.
By James Hibbard,
On this week's On Our Radar, James Hibbard looks at HTML5, the state of web components, design patterns, as well as which programming languages to learn
By Joyce Echessa,
iOS 8 introduces many new features and techniques to bring your apps up to date, Joyce Echessa shows us the highlights and what they will mean to you.