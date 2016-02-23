The Web Should Just Work for Everyone: Microsoft Edge and Inclusive Design
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about inclusive design in browser development.
By A'Nita Evans,
Accessible design is more that just adding some ALT tags. Anita has some wonderful insights on how you can improve your approach to accessible design.
By Valdio Veliu,
Custom Accessibility Services for Android allow a developer to create inclusive interfaces for all users and Valdio Veliu shows us how to create our own.