Understanding ASTs by Building Your Own Babel Plugin
JavaScript
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).
By Dan Prince,
Using the Mori library, Dan Prince demonstrates how to create and work with immutable data structures, making your code simpler and easier to reason about.