It’s Time to Be Honest about Image Replacement Techniques
HTML & CSS
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a critical and in-depth look at whether image replacement techniques are still relevant today and the alternatives.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna takes a critical and in-depth look at whether image replacement techniques are still relevant today and the alternatives.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi explores the history of the many CSS image replacement techniques used by web developers to this day and looks at their pros and cons.