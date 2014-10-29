What’s New in HTML 5.1
HTML & CSS
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs takes a look at the W3C recommendation for HTML 5.1, looking at its major new features with some markup samples.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington explores eight HTML5 tags that are often overlooked by web developers or misunderstood due to changes in the HTML5 specification.
By Armando Roggio,
Armando Roggio runs through 20 different HTML elements that you can use to mark up various parts of text on your web pages. Some of these might be new to you.