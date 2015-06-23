Meet Elixir, the Laravel Way of Compiling Assets
PHP
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi shows how to build a page application that requires a multilingual support with more than one language using AngularJS.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can use Sassy Tester and gulp to help us when testing a Sass library.