Top 5 PaaS Solutions for Developing Java Applications
By Ipseeta Priyadarshini,
Which are the best PaaS solutions available in the market for Java applications? A brief description of the top 5 PaaS providers with their pros and cons.
Which are the best PaaS solutions available in the market for Java applications? A brief description of the top 5 PaaS providers with their pros and cons.
Google BigQuery now hosts GDELT - the world's largest dataset on human history - and it's free to use.
Read about the most recent PHP updates in GoogleAppEngine's SDK
Getting started with Google App Engine and deploying your app via Git
We look at Google App Engine's datastore which is a NoSQL object store in this second part of two part series.
Sql or NoSQL is the question when choosing a database with Google App Engine and we try to answer that in this two part post
Writing apps in your favorite language on the web is fun and rewarding for developers — and can be a good value proposition for small businesses and start ups. This is easily possible with Google App Engine (GAE), with Java as the language of development.
GAE presents a great opportunity for small business/enterprises to leverage well developed infrastructures and plug with custom developed application that business process might demand.