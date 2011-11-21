Easy Multi-Language Twig Apps with Gettext
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
By Bruno Skvorc,
There are many approaches to internationalizing an app. Here's one using Gettext, Twig, and a solid application skeleton for a demo!
By Jacek Barecki,
Jacek Barecki discusses common approaches to localizing your app's different parts, adding multi-language support to various aspects of a PHP web app
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Learn how to force Apache to ignore cached gettext translations - the class described in this article helps you keep your translations fresh.
By Abdullah Abouzekry,
In this part Abdullah Abouzekry will show you what is arguably the most powerful feature of gettext – handling plural forms.