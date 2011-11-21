Google’s BigQuery Provides Free Access to GDELT
By Bruno Skvorc,
Google BigQuery now hosts GDELT - the world's largest dataset on human history - and it's free to use.
News in the PHP world you may have missed during the past two months
Read about the most recent PHP updates in GoogleAppEngine's SDK
Getting started with Google App Engine and deploying your app via Git
By Nikolas Goebel,
We look at Google App Engine's datastore which is a NoSQL object store in this second part of two part series.
By Vishal Biyani,
Writing apps in your favorite language on the web is fun and rewarding for developers — and can be a good value proposition for small businesses and start ups. This is easily possible with Google App Engine (GAE), with Java as the language of development.