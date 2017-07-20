Form Handling for Jamstack Sites Using Cloudflare Workers
JavaScript
By Michael Wanyoike,
What if your static Jamstack site needs a contact form? Learn how to build a form-handling service for your single page app using Cloudlflare Workers.
By Michael Wanyoike,
What if your static Jamstack site needs a contact form? Learn how to build a form-handling service for your single page app using Cloudlflare Workers.
By Tahir Taous,
Forms are essential for most websites. In this article we cover the most popular, regularly updated and free contact form plugins for WordPress available.