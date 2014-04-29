Firefox OS Pivots into Connected Devices
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi explores the connected device projects Mozilla are moving into after Firefox OS' pivot into the Internet of Things.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at Mozilla's recent broadening of Firefox OS into smart TVs, looking at design principles and starting with development for the platform.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi looks at the new features coming in Firefox OS 2.5 for developers and hopes they will tempt more developers to the platform.
By James Hibbard,
In this week's round-up of the biggest web news, James looks at the state of client-side frameworks, Swift's rapid rise in popularity and Mozilla's new OS
By Preetish Panda,
This article covers the basics of app development on Firefox OS.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Firefox OS allows you to create apps with HTML and JavaScript and the same applies to games, lets create one with Ionic!
By Aldo Ziflaj,
Firefox OS is a new Mobile OS increasing in popularity. To speed up app development, Aldo has created a command line interface and explains it's uses.
By Aleksander Koko,
Want to know how to get started with Firefox OS app development? Read our introduction to Firefox OS app development to get you well on your way.
By Chris Ward,
What are the mobile platforms to watch in 2014 and which should you be developing for?