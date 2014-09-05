UX Lessons from Amazon: 4 Hacks Guaranteed to Boost Conversions
Design & UX
By John Stevens,
John Stevens talks about how Amazon is breaking records when it comes to conversions, and what you can do about your own UX to mirror their success.
By John Stevens,
John Stevens talks about how Amazon is breaking records when it comes to conversions, and what you can do about your own UX to mirror their success.
By Massimo Cassandro,
Mobile design presents challenges and email design is crazy hard. Massimo shows you how to tackle the beast that combines both - mobile email design.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Email design is hard, particularly when you have to target different devices. Jacco takes a look at Campaign Monitor's intuitive new tool: Canvas.