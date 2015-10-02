How to Translate from DOM to SVG Coordinates and Back Again
By Craig Buckler,
Mix DOM and vector interactions in SVG, translating from SVG to DOM coordinates and back, and translating to transformed SVG coordinates.
By Craig Buckler,
Mix DOM and vector interactions in SVG, translating from SVG to DOM coordinates and back, and translating to transformed SVG coordinates.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Take a step along the path to library-free development & join Giulio Mainardi for look at six native DOM manipulation methods that were inspired by jQuery.
By Sebastian Seitz,
Sebastian Seitz gives you a crash course in DOM manipulation with vanilla JavaScript, abstracting the more verbose parts into a set of helper functions.
By Moritz Kröger,
Moritz Kröger discusses his experiences of using Redux without React — the problems faced, the solutions attempted and the lessons learned along the way.
By Edwin Reynoso,
Edwin Reynoso introduces NodeList.js, a tiny library he wrote to make DOM manipulation with plain JS suck less and to rid people of their jQuery dependency.