documenation

Project Documentation with Hexo Static Site Generator
JavaScript
By Bruno Mota,
Bruno Mota looks at how you can create project documentation using Hexo, the static site generator built on Node.js, and deploy easily to GitHub Pages.
By Bruno Mota,
Bruno Mota looks at how you can create project documentation using Hexo, the static site generator built on Node.js, and deploy easily to GitHub Pages.
By Thomas Punt,
Contributing to PHP isn't nearly as difficult as it seems. In this post, Thomas shows you how to add patches to the online documentation for PHP!
By Louis Lazaris,
A roundup of learning tools, documentation, and guidelines for front-end developers.