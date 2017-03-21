8 of the Best Design Handoff Tools
Design & UX
By Daniel Schwarz,
Without design handoff, devs are forced to make guesses that can result in mistakes and bad UX. Daniel Schwarz looks at the best design handoff tools currently available.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Without design handoff, devs are forced to make guesses that can result in mistakes and bad UX. Daniel Schwarz looks at the best design handoff tools currently available.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch recently introduced a rather interesting update to their .sketch file format, Daniel Schwarz explains what this means for Sketch designers.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Development teams are getting larger and collaboration never more challenging. Can Sketch and Invision help?