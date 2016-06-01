dependencies

Re-Introducing Composer – the Cornerstone of Modern PHP Apps
PHP
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Claudio re-introduces a tool that most revolutionized the way we develop PHP apps: Composer, PHP's dependency manager. Still unfamiliar with it? Dive in!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
