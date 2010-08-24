Time Ago: How to Display Publish Dates as Time Since Posted
Programming
By Osvaldas Valutis,
Osvaldas Valutis explains a simple technique for keeping your publish dates fresh and up to date.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno looks at Carbon, a library extending the basic DateTime PHP class, and implements it in a live project instead of pure string outputs of dates!
By Craig Buckler,
Handling dates in PHP and MySQL is difficult unless timezones match. This tutorial provides code which should help solve date/time problems in your application.
By Craig Buckler,