css methodology

Cleaning Up a CSS Codebase
HTML & CSS
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo speaks from experience and gives us his personal suggestions on how to deal with a messy codebase, whether it's our own old project or something inherited.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick contacted a number of developers who have used BEM and SMACSS in their projects, and collected their thoughts on how they can be used effectively.
By Ahmad Ajmi,
Ahmad Ajmi takes a look at how we can use classes in CSS to abstract class sets that each perform a single action, making our HTML more like Lego blocks.
By Jon Cuthbert,
Jon Cuthbert presents a simple approach to CSS class naming, building on methodologies like OOCSS, BEM, and others popular methods.