Optimizing CSS: ID Selectors and Other Myths
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Ivan Čurić,
Ivan Čurić covers the basics of CSS parsing, how to measure CSS selector performance, and how to deal with multiple render passing on dynamic pages.
By Zsolt Nagy,
Zsolt Nagy discusses three principles of CSS architecture and why mastering them will help you keep your CSS maintainable and lean.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
By Tom Hodgins,
Tom Hodgins recounts how they put together EQCSS and shares why he believes all web developers should try building their own polyfills.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo speaks from experience and gives us his personal suggestions on how to deal with a messy codebase, whether it's our own old project or something inherited.
By Matt Carella,
Matt goes through what we need from a good front-end architecture and outlines how we can create the structure for it.
By Satheesh Kumar,
Satheesh Kumar introduces a new architecture, inspired by a number of different tools and methodologies, for helping with building large applications.