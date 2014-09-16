creative cloud

Design Interactive Infographics in Adobe Edge Animate
Blogs
By Dan Carr,
Infographics look intimidating, but they can be easy. Dan Carr has a guide to building an Infographic about your favorite subject with Adobe Edge Animate.
By Dan Carr,
Infographics look intimidating, but they can be easy. Dan Carr has a guide to building an Infographic about your favorite subject with Adobe Edge Animate.
By Dan Carr,
Dan Carr gives a detailed guide to using Adobe Edge Animate to create a fantastic, interactive infographic